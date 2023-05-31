9M Dental Patients Affected by LockBit Attack on MCNA

A US government-sponsored dental healthcare provider, MCNA Dental, has alerted its nearly 9 million clients that their personal and medical data was exposed in a LockBit ransomware attack earlier this year. The breach resulted in the theft of sensitive information, including patient names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s licenses, insurance details, and billing information. The ransomware group responsible for the attack, LockBit, released the stolen data online after the provider refused to pay a $10 million ransom. MCNA Dental is offering affected clients identity theft protection services and urging them to contact the company with any concerns.

