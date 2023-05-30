Personal Information of 9 Million Individuals Stolen in MCNA Ransomware Attack

MCNA Insurance Company and Managed Care of North America is one of the largest dental benefits managers in the United States. The company has started sending notification letters to over nine million users impacted by a data breach earlier this year. The attack occurred between February 26 and March 7 and targeted Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs within a certain state.

Hackers accessed multiple MCNA network systems and deployed malware to steal personal information. The unauthorized party obtained the addresses, phone numbers, names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and health information of millions of clients. LockBit ransomware group claimed responsibility for the attack and published over 700 gigabytes of stolen data on its leak site. Other bad actors might have access to the data, which exposes MCNA customers to phishing, identity theft, and fraud attacks. MCNA is offering free credit monitoring services to all impacted customers.

