Dark Web Data Leak Exposes RaidForums Members

VX-Underground researchers assessed that 478,000 RaidForums members were exposed to another hacking site. RaidForums was a well-known marketplace for hackers to buy and sell stolen data. In 2022, the Department of Justice shut down the site and filed criminal charges against RaidForums’ founder and chief administrator.

RaidForums hosted numerous high-profile data breaches, including 40 million user records from Wishbone and COVID-19 test data. RaidForums members’ usernames, passwords, and email addresses were leaked on the newly launched Exposed forum. Law enforcement likely accessed this information during the takedown operation last year, but security researchers can utilize the leak to expand threat actor profiles. The information was posted by an Exposed admin called “Impotent,” but the original source remains unclear. Some user information has been erased since the original release, although how many and why is unknown.

