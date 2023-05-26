Threat actors exploit new channels for advanced phishing attacks

Perception Point has reported a significant increase in advanced phishing attacks, with a 356% rise in such attacks attempted by threat actors in 2022. Overall, the total number of attacks increased by 87%, demonstrating the escalating threat that cyber attacks pose to organizations. Malicious actors are leveraging new tools and advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate and simplify the process of generating attacks. The adoption of cloud collaboration apps and services has also expanded the threat landscape, with a 161% surge in attacks targeting these channels. Phishing attacks accounted for 67.4% of all attacks, while Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks grew by 83%.

