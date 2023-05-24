Threat Actor Abuses SuperMailer for Large-scale Phishing Campaign

Security researchers have discovered a large-scale phishing campaign in which threat actors exploited the SuperMailer software to send phishing emails with malicious attachments. The campaign targeted users across various industries, utilizing social engineering techniques to trick recipients into opening the attachments, which contained malware. This incident highlights the importance of securing software and email systems, as well as implementing strong security measures and training to mitigate the risk of falling victim to such phishing attacks.

The phishing emails impersonated reputable companies, utilized urgent subject lines, and employed disguised executable files as attachments to install malware on victims’ systems. This campaign serves as a reminder of the evolving tactics employed by threat actors and the need for robust security measures, employee awareness training, and proactive detection and response capabilities to effectively combat phishing attacks and mitigate the associated risks of malware infections.

