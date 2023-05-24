Microsoft Dataverse: Going from Excel to new AI-powered tools

Microsoft has introduced new AI tools for Dataverse, its low-code data platform. The AI tools aim to simplify data management and enhance productivity for developers and business users. The tools include AI Builder, which allows users to create AI models without writing code, and Power Automate, which automates workflows and integrates AI capabilities. These AI tools enable users to analyze data, extract insights, and automate processes more efficiently, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions and improve operational efficiency.

The introduction of AI tools in Microsoft Dataverse demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing the capabilities of its low-code data platform. By integrating AI capabilities, Microsoft aims to democratize AI and make it accessible to a broader range of users. The AI tools provide users with the ability to leverage AI technologies and harness the power of data to drive innovation and streamline workflows. With these new tools, Microsoft Dataverse offers a comprehensive solution that combines low-code development with AI capabilities, enabling organizations to leverage data effectively and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Read more: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/microsoft-dataverse-new-ai-tools/