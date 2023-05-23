Israel aims to be ‘AI superpower’, advance autonomous warfare

The Israel Defence Ministry director-general announced that Israel is concentrating efforts to become an artificial intelligence superpower. The Defence Ministry formed a dedicated organization for military robotics and approved a record-high research and development budget. The director-general particularly hoped to see advancements in autonomous warfare and combat decision-making.

Retired general Eyal Zamir noted GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) as civilian deep-learning realms that will have military applications in the future. The Israeli military also unveiled autonomous projects already deployed. Autonomous jeeps patrolled the Gaza Strip border in 2021 and an unmanned intelligence-gathering submarine has operated for thousands of hours. Israel’s cyber warfare efforts were also widely believed to have targeted Iranian nuclear sites. The Defence Ministry has not released exact figures on AI funding.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-aims-be-ai-superpower-advance-autonomous-warfare-2023-05-22/