Food Distributor Sysco Says Cyberattack Affects 126,000 Individuals

Sysco, a major food distributor, has confirmed a cyberattack that has impacted approximately 126,000 individuals. The breach, discovered in May 2023, exposed personal information such as names, addresses, social security numbers, and driver’s license numbers. Sysco promptly launched an investigation, involving law enforcement agencies and third-party cybersecurity experts, to assess the extent of the incident and implement necessary security measures. The company is providing affected individuals with free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Sysco’s incident response includes enhancing security protocols, implementing additional safeguards, and conducting employee training to prevent similar attacks in the future.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/food-distributor-sysco-says-cyberattack-affects-126000-individuals/