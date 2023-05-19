Okta’s Security Center opens window to customer insights, including threats and friction

17 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Okta, a leading identity management company, has launched its Okta Security Center to provide organizations with enhanced insights into their security posture. The Okta Security Center offers a centralized dashboard that consolidates security-related data and provides real-time visibility into potential risks and threats. It enables organizations to proactively monitor and respond to security incidents, ensuring the protection of their systems and sensitive data.

With its comprehensive set of security tools and features, the Okta Security Center empowers organizations to strengthen their security defenses and make informed decisions regarding their security strategies. The platform offers valuable insights, such as user behavior analytics and threat intelligence, allowing businesses to identify and address vulnerabilities effectively. By offering a holistic view of security data, the Okta Security Center aims to assist organizations in maintaining a robust security posture in an increasingly complex and dynamic threat landscape.

