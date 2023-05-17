Attackers Target macOS With ‘Geacon’ Cobalt Strike Tool

Attackers have been observed employing a new variant of Geacon as a substitute for Cobalt Strike on macOS systems, highlighting the evolving tactics of threat actors. Geacon, originally a Windows-based tool, is a command-and-control framework that enables remote access and control of compromised machines. By utilizing Geacon on macOS, attackers can gain a foothold in Apple environments, bypassing traditional security measures and potentially facilitating further malicious activities.

The use of Geacon as a replacement for Cobalt Strike on macOS systems demonstrates threat actors’ adaptability and willingness to exploit different platforms. This variant provides attackers with a powerful tool to infiltrate and compromise macOS environments, posing a significant threat to organizations and individuals relying on Apple’s operating system. The discovery underscores the need for comprehensive security measures, including robust endpoint protection and regular system updates, to mitigate the risk of such attacks and maintain the security of macOS systems.

