Executive Fired From TikTok’s Chinese Owner Says Beijing Had Access to App Data in Termination Suit

In a termination lawsuit, a former executive of TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, alleges that Beijing had access to app data, including user information and content censorship capabilities. The executive claims that these arrangements were made as part of compliance with Chinese laws, which raised concerns about user privacy and potential surveillance. The lawsuit adds to the ongoing scrutiny of Chinese-owned technology companies and their relationship with the Chinese government, highlighting the challenges surrounding data protection and the potential risks associated with foreign access to user data.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/executive-fired-from-tiktoks-chinese-owner-says-beijing-had-access-to-app-data-in-termination-suit/