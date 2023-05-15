A cyberattack targeted Capita, a UK-based outsourcing firm, potentially affecting multiple pension funds that utilize their services. The attack aimed to compromise personal data, including names, addresses, and financial information of pension scheme members. While the extent of the breach is still being investigated, Capita has taken immediate action to mitigate the incident and enhance their security measures. The incident underscores the vulnerability of sensitive financial data and highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity practices in safeguarding pension funds and protecting individuals’ personal information.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/capita-cyberattack-hits-uk-pension-funds/