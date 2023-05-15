Advantech’s industrial serial device servers open to attack

Researchers from Claroty have uncovered vulnerabilities in Advantech’s serial device servers, which could pose significant risks to critical infrastructure systems. The flaws include weak authentication measures and the absence of encryption, making the servers susceptible to unauthorized access and manipulation. As these servers are widely used in industries like energy and transportation, Advantech is working on firmware updates and security enhancements to address the issues and protect critical infrastructure from potential cyber threats.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2023/05/15/advantech-vulnerabilities-serial-device-servers/