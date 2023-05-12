US Probing Cybersecurity Risks of Rockwell Automation’s China Operations: Report

The United States is reportedly investigating the cybersecurity risks posed by the Chinese operations of industrial automation firm Rockwell Automation. The probe, which is being led by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), is focused on Rockwell’s joint venture with Chinese state-owned enterprise Xi’an Hengsheng Science & Technology, which produces industrial automation products for the Chinese market.

The investigation comes amid growing concerns about the cybersecurity risks posed by Chinese firms operating in critical infrastructure sectors, such as energy, transportation, and telecommunications. The US government has taken a number of steps in recent years to limit the involvement of Chinese companies in these sectors, citing concerns about intellectual property theft, espionage, and other malicious activities. The CFIUS probe is reportedly still in its early stages, and it is not clear what action, if any, the committee will take in response to its findings.

