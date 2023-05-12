France Punishes Clearview AI For Failing To Pay Fine

Clearview AI, a US-based facial recognition company, has been fined €10 million by French data privacy regulator CNIL for violating EU data protection laws. The company failed to cooperate with CNIL’s investigations and ignored multiple requests to stop collecting and using biometric data from individuals without their consent. Clearview AI also failed to appoint a representative in the European Union, as required by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Despite the fine, Clearview AI has not paid the penalty or ceased its data collection practices, leading to further legal action by CNIL. The French regulator has now imposed sanctions on the company, including the suspension of its facial recognition activities for three months and an additional fine of €20,000 per day until it complies with CNIL’s demands.

