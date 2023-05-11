Global Food Chain Company Hacked – Attackers Stole Sensitive Details

Major food distributor Sysco announced it was attacked by threat actors in an internal memo on May 2. The data breach impacted business operations and the personal data of employees and customers. This includes social security numbers and financial information. Sysco believes the breach began on January 14 when a threat actor first claimed to have accessed the company’s sensitive data.

Sysco publicly stated that the breach has not impacted any business operations or related functions. The company has also begun a forensic investigation aided by cybersecurity specialists. Sysco also stated they are fully prepared to cooperate with data security practices and absorb full legal responsibility. All customers affected by the multiple-month data breach have been contacted.

