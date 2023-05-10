US Disrupts Russia’s Sophisticated ‘Snake’ Cyberespionage Malware 

The United States Cyber Command has disrupted the operations of a Russian hacking group known as “Snake,” which was behind a sophisticated malware campaign targeting the US government and private sector organizations. The malware, also known as “Turla,” is believed to have been used by the Russian intelligence agency, SVR.

The disruption was achieved through a joint operation between Cyber Command and the NSA, which involved taking control of one of the malware’s command-and-control (C2) servers. This allowed the agencies to collect intelligence on Snake’s activities and to block its ability to communicate with infected systems. The operation is part of the US government’s broader efforts to deter foreign cyber threats and protect US national security.

