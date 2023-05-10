IBM Delivers Roadmap for Transition to Quantum-safe Cryptography

IBM has released a roadmap outlining the steps organizations can take to transition to quantum-safe cryptography. The document, titled “The IBM Roadmap for Cryptography,” provides guidance for organizations to prepare for the potential threat posed by quantum computers, which could render current encryption methods obsolete.

The roadmap details five stages of preparation for quantum-safe cryptography, starting with educating stakeholders about the need for quantum-safe cryptography and identifying sensitive data that may require quantum-safe protection. It also includes recommendations for implementing quantum-resistant encryption protocols and testing their effectiveness, as well as monitoring the security landscape for emerging quantum threats.

According to IBM, the transition to quantum-safe cryptography will take time, but organizations can begin preparing now by evaluating their current encryption methods and infrastructure. As quantum computing technology advances, it will become increasingly important for organizations to adopt quantum-safe encryption methods to protect sensitive data and maintain the security of their systems.

