Twitter Admits Leak of Private Circle Tweets

Twitter Circle is a new platform feature that allows users to handpick who can see their tweets. The tweets are denoted by a green circle and should not be visible to users outside a ‘Close Friends’ list. Multiple Twitter users claimed that their private tweets were exposed outside their Circle in April 2023. Twitter has now confirmed that a bug in Twitter Circle allowed external users to interact with private tweets.

Some identify this mistake as part of a chain of security concerns that began with Elon Musk’s takeover in 2022. In February 2023, Twitter removed two-factor authentication from all accounts not participating in the Twitter Blue subscription service. This move exposed over 360 million active accounts. Twitter also requested a DMCA takedown of leaked data on Github in March and filed Court proceedings to identify the source. Controversial policy changes and security failures have led to resignations from Twitter’s chief privacy officer, compliance officer, and information security officer.

