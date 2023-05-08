Canadian software company, Constellation Software, has been attacked by ransomware group Conti. The group claimed to have stolen data from the company’s network before encrypting files and demanded ransom payments from the company. The specific amount of ransom demanded by the attackers was not disclosed.

Constellation Software has implemented its incident response plan and is investigating the attack with the assistance of third-party experts. The company reassured its customers that they had not been impacted by the attack and had taken proactive measures to protect their data. The Conti ransomware group has been active since 2020 and is known for its double extortion tactics, where they steal sensitive data before encrypting files and demand ransom payments from their victims.

Read more at: https://www.securityweek.com/ransomware-group-claims-attack-on-constellation-software/