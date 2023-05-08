This article highlights the risks that AI technology poses to cybersecurity, particularly in terms of chatbots and language processing programs like GPT-3. As AI technologies become more sophisticated, they are being used by cybercriminals to create more convincing phishing emails and scam messages. For example, AI-powered chatbots can engage in conversation with unsuspecting victims, making them more likely to divulge sensitive information or click on links that contain malware.

These types of attacks are becoming more common, and they can be difficult to detect and prevent. In response, cybersecurity experts are developing new AI-powered security systems that can identify and block malicious traffic. However, these systems are still in the early stages of development, and there is a risk that they could be circumvented by sophisticated AI-powered attacks. As AI technology continues to advance, it will become increasingly important for organizations to invest in robust cybersecurity systems that can protect against these new and evolving threats.

