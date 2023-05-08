A data breach at NextGen Healthcare, a US-based software and services company, has impacted over 1 million patients.

The breach occurred after an unauthorized user accessed an employee’s email account, which contained patient data such as names, dates of birth, contact information, and health insurance data. The company stated that the breach did not involve any social security numbers, financial information, or medical records.

The breach was discovered on March 24th, 2023, and the affected individuals were notified on May 5th, 2023.

Read more at: https://www.securityweek.com/1-million-impacted-by-data-breach-at-nextgen-healthcare/