Siemens has released a security advisory warning about a critical vulnerability in its SIMATIC RTU (Remote Terminal Unit) products, which are used in industrial control systems (ICS) to monitor and control processes in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, water, and transportation.

The vulnerability could allow attackers to carry out denial-of-service attacks, disrupting the communication between the RTU, and the control center, and potentially causing physical damage to equipment and destabilizing the power grid.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-27478, has a CVSS score of 7.5 (out of 10) and is caused by improper handling of network packets by the affected devices. Siemens has provided patches and mitigations to address the vulnerability and urged its customers to apply them as soon as possible to reduce the risk of exploitation.

Read more at: https://www.securityweek.com/critical-siemens-rtu-vulnerability-could-allow-hackers-to-destabilize-power-grid/