New coercive tactics used to extort ransomware payments

Guidepoint Security has identified an increase in ransomware attacks during Q1 2023. GRIT’s recent report displayed a 27% increase in public ransomware attacks compared to Q1 2022, particularly prevalent in the manufacturing, technology, finance, education, and healthcare sectors. Analysis showed that ransomware groups increasingly utilize the “double extortion” operational model, where malign actors encrypt files on corrupted hosts, exfiltrate data, and leverage the threat of leaking data to force compliance with demands.

DDoS attacks, “exfiltration only” attacks, and public leaks were increasingly used to damage the reputations of various organizations. The top ransomware actors behind these attacks are Lockbit, Clop, AlphV, Royal, and BianLian. The legal industry experienced a 65% increase in ransomware attacks from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023, and the education sector had a 17% increase within the same time period. The manufacturing and technology sectors remain the most targeted sectors.

