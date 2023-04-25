The Department of Homeland Security’s long-delayed Quadrennial Homeland Security Review warned that “more complex” threats to the nation, such as crippling cyberattacks, could affect “multiple industries, sectors and national critical functions.”

The recently released Quadrennial Homeland Security Review enumerates how the Department of Homeland Security intends to defend public and private sector entities from the growing number of cyber-attacks. DHS noted that cyber attacks on underpinning critical infrastructure can have cascading effects on various industries, citing the 2021 Colonial Pipeline attack as a prime example. The department also stressed the need for enhanced collaboration with private sector partners and listed multiple methods DHS and CISA have employed to increase resiliency within the federal government.

One successful initiative listed in the report was the Cybersecurity Talent Management System, which has sorted through over 5,000 applications to various cybersecurity positions within CISA and DHS since 2021. Expanded manpower was useful during the 2022 Operation Shields Up when DHS shared threat information with private sector allies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted that the same effort should be applied to increasing threats from the Chinese government, and instituted a 90-day sprint to assess U.S. capabilities.

Read More:

https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2023/04/dhs-outlines-cyber-priorities-release-delayed-review/385557/