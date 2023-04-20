Supporters of Indian separatists using Twitter bots to promote violence

As the conflict continues between the Indian government and Sikh separatists, supporters of the Khalistani movement are using networks of linked accounts and bots to emanate calls to action on Twitter. These online campaigns come as Indian police still search for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and Indian representatives and consulates are attacked in America. The Sikh separatist movement has found the most traction in the farming population of the Indian Punjab state. Despite India recently revoking internet access to the Punjab state, it is suspected that separatists are receiving assistance from the government of Pakistan.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has identified over 359 active accounts projecting separatist rhetoric since the new year. Networks of 20 to 50 accounts were used to tweet the same message multiple times, each tagging new journalists and public figures to boost exposure. Approximately 20 percent of networked accounts are labeled as Pakistani, and many messages from the accounts mention that Sikhs should be thankful for Pakistani support. The NCRI is concerned that escalations of online rhetoric directly lead to increased vandalism and violence worldwide. Twitter has suspended various accounts linked to the Khalistani campaign, but the slimmed security staff struggles to defend against growing links between online rhetoric and real-world violence.

