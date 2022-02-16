CyberNews Briefs

SEC proposes cyber rules for investment funds and advisors.

16 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

A draft proposal at the SEC would required financial management firms to disclose cybersecurity breaches within 48 hours as the SEC looks to provide continuing guidance on how firms should ensure they are being cyber-diligent.

In addition to the required breach disclosures, firms would be required to maintain incident response plans, maintain detailed records on security risks and incidents, and disclose those risks and prior attacks in marketing material.

Full Story:  SEC proposes cyber rules for investment funds and advisors

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Information Threat Vector(s): Why Facebook Regulation and Accountability Matters

October 5, 2021

Former Amazon Employee Charged with $1.4m Insider Trading Scheme

September 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2