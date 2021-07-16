Safari Zero-Day Used in Malicious LinkedIn Campaign

According to researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Project Zero, attackers exploited a Safari vulnerability to target government officials in Western Europe. The vulnerability was leveraged to send malicious links to government officials via LinkedIn. Google’s research team detected and reported the vulnerability, publishing a blog post on Wednesday detailing the zero-day and several others discovered this year. The Safari WebKit flaw, CVE-2021-1879, was discovered on March 19, according to Google, and allowed for the processing of maliciously crafted web content for universal cross-site scripting. The flaw was addressed later in the month by Apple, which released an update to fix the issue.