REvil Claims Responsibility for Invenergy Hack

Ransomware group REvil has claimed responsibility for an attack in Invenergy, a US-based renewable energy company headquartered in Chicago. The company allegedly launched an investigation of its network after it detected unauthorized activity on some of its systems. On Friday, the company issued a statement confirming that its operations were not impacted and that no data was encrypted during the attack. Invenergy stated that it was complying with data breach disclosure regulations and that it does not intend to pay any ransom demand.

On its dark website, REvil claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it had compromised the company’s systems and exfiltrated four terabytes of data, including information related to contracts and projects. REvil also claimed that they obtained personal information regarding the company’s CEO Micahel Polsky, such as details about his divorce from his firm wife Maya, and photos in which he is compromised. Recently, REvil has also claimed responsibility for an attack on Sol Oriens, a small firm that consults for the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Safety Administration.

