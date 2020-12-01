Baltimore County Schools Still Closed Following Cyber Attack

Baltimore County schools remain closed, even virtually, following a ransomware attack that hindered its ability to hold virtual classes and took several systems offline. 100,000 students in Baltimore County are impacted by the attack. The county superintendent reportedly has no timeline for when school will resume, as an investigation into the attack is ongoing. The FBI and other state and federal law enforcement organizations are working to remediate the effects of the attack, determine its origins, and get students back in the virtual classroom.

The ransomware attack impacted the district’s website, email system, and grading system, disrupting the learning process significantly. School offices, however, have remained open. A state audit was allegedly released a day before the Baltimore County attack and found that the computer network contained significant risks, such as improperly secured sensitive data and personal information.

