CyberNews Briefs

Malspam Campaign Milks Election Uncertainty

05 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

A new campaign targeting US presidential election uncertainty has been uncovered by cybersecurity professionals. Threat actors have leveraged public mistrust in the election process, releasing a malspam campaign that spreads the Qbot Trojan. The day after the election, a wave of spam emails was released with headlines claiming to have information about election interference. Due to the nature of the 2020 elections, happening amid a pandemic and heightened emotions, the spam campaign seeks to exploit doubts about the election process.

Malwarebytes Labs posted about the campaign on Wednesday, stating that the spam emails contained malicious attachments that will infect victims’ devices with the Qbot Trojan, an invasive information-stealing tool. The Trojan has been around since 2008, but reappeared this year after a hiatus, targeting US financial institutions and deploying new capabilities to evade detection.

Read More: Malspam Campaign Milks Election Uncertainty

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

APT Groups Get Innovative and More Dangerous in Q3

November 4, 2020

North Korean Group Kimsuky Targets Government Agencies With New Malware

November 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2