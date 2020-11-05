Malspam Campaign Milks Election Uncertainty

A new campaign targeting US presidential election uncertainty has been uncovered by cybersecurity professionals. Threat actors have leveraged public mistrust in the election process, releasing a malspam campaign that spreads the Qbot Trojan. The day after the election, a wave of spam emails was released with headlines claiming to have information about election interference. Due to the nature of the 2020 elections, happening amid a pandemic and heightened emotions, the spam campaign seeks to exploit doubts about the election process.

Malwarebytes Labs posted about the campaign on Wednesday, stating that the spam emails contained malicious attachments that will infect victims’ devices with the Qbot Trojan, an invasive information-stealing tool. The Trojan has been around since 2008, but reappeared this year after a hiatus, targeting US financial institutions and deploying new capabilities to evade detection.