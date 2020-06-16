CyberNews Briefs

Dating Apps Exposed 845 GB of Explicit Photos, Chats, and More

16 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

In late May, two security researchers uncovered a collection of public Amazon Web Services buckets containing data from a variety of dating apps including 3somes, Cougary, Xpal, BBW dating, SurgarD, Herpes Dating, and others. The researchers found roughly 845 gigabytes of information and almost 2.5 million records representing data from hundreds of thousands of users.

The data in the AWS buckets included sexually explicit photos and audio recordings, private chats, and personally-identifying information including real names, birthdays, and email addresses. This information is particularly dangerous as it can easily be used against the victims whose information was exposed through extortion or psychological abuse. Although the data may have not been breached yet, a motivated hacker could have used the PII and photos available to identify victims.

Read More: Dating Apps Exposed 845 GB of Explicit Photos, Chats, and More

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Justice Gets 15 Guilty Pleas for International Crime Ring that Laundered Money Through Cryptocurrency Exchanges

June 16, 2020

US bank customers targeted in ongoing Qbot campaign

June 16, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2