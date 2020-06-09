Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force

An ongoing phishing attack has been targeting executives of a company working to provide the German coronavirus task force with protective gear. The company is multinational and more than 100 high-profile executives have received phishing emails. The name of the company is unknown at this time, however, sources have revealed that it is part of a task force created in late March by the German government to procure PPE for healthcare workers.

The task force consists of nine major companies, including Volkswagen, Bayer, Lufthansa, BASF, and DHL. Researchers have reported that the phishing attack seemingly targets multiple firms and third-party supply chain partners associated with the task force. How many of the phishing attempts were successful is unclear, but the attacks have been occurring since March 30.