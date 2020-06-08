CyberNews Briefs

IT Services Firm Conduent Felled by Maze Ransomware

08 Jun 2020 OODA Analyst

Conduent, a US-based multi-billion-dollar IT services firm, has reportedly been the latest Maze ransomware victims after the threat actor group used the Citrix vulnerability to compromise systems. The firm disclosed that their European operations were hit by an attack on May 29, and moved quickly to identify the ransomware and address the issue with cybersecurity protocols.

The company stated that all systems have since been restored after interruptions occurred overnight. Conduent has stated that the cybersecurity incident only resulted in partial interruption of its services, however, an ongoing investigation has been launched to assess internal and external security forensics.

