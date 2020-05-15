CyberNews Briefs

Law firm hackers double ransom and claim to have material on President Trump

15 May 2020 OODA Analyst

The cybercrime group REvil has doubled the extortion ransom against compromised law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks.  The law firm represents clients such as Lady Gaga, Drake, Elton John, Madonna, Robert De Niro, LeBron James, The Weeknd, and Priyanka Chopra.

Despite the fact that President Trump was not a client, the attackers claim to have “dirty laundry” on Trump in the 756 gigabytes of stolen material that would be released if the ransom is not paid.

Full Story – Hackers who stole files from a law firm to stars like Lady Gaga and Drake doubled their ransom to $42 million and threatened to release ‘dirty laundry’ on Trump

