Law firm hackers double ransom and claim to have material on President Trump

The cybercrime group REvil has doubled the extortion ransom against compromised law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks. The law firm represents clients such as Lady Gaga, Drake, Elton John, Madonna, Robert De Niro, LeBron James, The Weeknd, and Priyanka Chopra.

Despite the fact that President Trump was not a client, the attackers claim to have “dirty laundry” on Trump in the 756 gigabytes of stolen material that would be released if the ransom is not paid.

