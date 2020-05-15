A high risk authentication bypass vulnerability was found to impact a wide variety of Cisco and Palo Alto Networks devices. The issue was the result of an error in the implementation of the Kerberos protocol that could allow an attacker to get administrative control over the devices and execute a man-in-the-middle attack. While Cisco and PAN have both issued patches for the vulnerability, it could be present in other devices as well.

Full Story – Cisco and Palo Alto Networks appliances impacted by Kerberos authentication bypass