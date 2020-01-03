CyberNews Briefs

US Coast Guard Sounds Alarm After Ransomware Attack

03 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Coast Gaurd recently revealed details of a ransomware attack in late December that caused Coast Gaurd employees to be on high alert over the holiday season. Authorities described the attack, stating that it had identified the use of Ryuk ransomware that entered the network of the facility via phishing campaign through an email platform. The malicious link embedded in the email was opened by an employee, allowing the ransomware to encrypt sensitive files.

The attack caused a 30-hour outage for the port facility, who’s location remains undisclosed. The ransomware also disrupted the entire corporate IT network, which ranges far beyond the footprint of the individual facility. This resulted in the disruption of camera systems and loss of critical process control systems.

