Building AI products

I will fly to India on Monday for a brief trip, and so I just spent an hour struggling through a very buggy online visa application process. Once I’d finished, since I now know what’s involved, I asked ChatGPT 4o about it. Most of these points are partially or completely wrong. This is an ‘unfair’ test. It’s a good example of a ‘bad’ way to use an LLM. These are not databases. They do not produce precise factual answers to questions, and they are probabilistic systems, not deterministic. LLMs today cannot give me a completely and precisely accurate answer to this question. The answer might be right, but you can’t guarantee that. There is something of a trend for people (often drawing parallels with crypto and NFTs) to presume that this means these things are useless. That is a misunderstanding. Rather, a useful way to think about generative AI models is that they are extremely good at telling you what a good answer to a question like that would probably look like. There are some use-cases where ‘looks like a good answer’ is exactly what you want, and there are some where ‘roughly right’ is ‘precisely wrong’. Indeed, pushing this a little further, one could suggest that exactly the same prompt and exactly the same output could be a good or bad result depending on why you wanted it. Be that as it may, in this case, I do need a precise answer, and ChatGPT cannot, in principle, be relied on to give me one, and instead it gave me a wrong answer. I asked it for something it can’t do, so this an unfair test, but it’s a relevant test. The answer is still wrong. There are two ways to try to solve this. One is to treat it as a science problem – this is early, and the models will get better. You could say ‘RAG’ and ‘multi-agentic’ a lot. The models certainly will get better, but how much better? You could spend weeks of your life watching YouTube videos of machine learning scientists arguing about this, and learn only that they don’t really know.

Full commentary : A look at the problems of building AI products, like inaccurate answers, and potential solutions, like focusing on narrow domains and abstracting the outputs.