Interpol and FBI Break Up a Cyber Scheme in Moldova to Get Asylum for Wanted Criminals 

Interpol and the FBI worked on a joint operation to find the attackers attempting to sabotage Interpol’s Red Notice system, leading to the detainment of four people in Moldova. The Red Notice system alerts law enforcement globally about criminals, and is an essential tool for Interpol. The multinational operation between Interpol and the FBI uncovered a crime ring affiliated with cybercriminals in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. These individuals paid figures in Moldova to tell wanted criminals about their Red Notice status. Overall several million dollars were believed to be involved in the bribes. The goal of these bribes was to allow those with Red Notices the chance to obtain asylum or refugee status, aiming to block and delete the notices.

