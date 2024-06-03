Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled on Sunday in Taiwan a collaboration with Israeli startup RGo Robotics that aims to enable the next level of intelligent robots with GenAI-powered autonomy. Combining RGo’s perception engine with Nvidia’s compute and algorithms is set to allow mobile robots to better perceive and understand the world around them, to carry out complex and versatile tasks safely and productively, and to effectively communicate with humans and other machines. Huang showed in his COMPUTEX keynote in Taiwan how an autonomous mobile robot, powered by the Nvidia Isaac Perceptor and RGo Perception Engine was set up to run in a real customer environment, in Israel, within 3 days. “The RGo Perception Engine running on NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules is already deployed in dynamic and complex warehousing and manufacturing environments, helping enable intelligent automation in places not possible before,” said Amir Bousani, Co-Founder and CEO of RGo Robotics. “The expanded integration and availability of the RGo Perception Engine with NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor will help enable many more customers to deploy more intelligent mobile machines that can operate reliably in any environment. Visual perception is an enabler for the generative AI revolution in robotics.”

Full report : Nvidia partners with Israeli startup RGo Robotics to enable intelligent robots with GenAI-powered autonomy.