How Businesses Should (And Should Not) Use AI: A Strategic Blueprint

Businesses often find themselves at a crossroads in the race to leverage artificial intelligence (AI). The lure of AI’s promise is undeniable—from enhancing customer experiences to automating routine tasks. Yet, how a company approaches AI can spell the difference between mere technological flirtation and achieving real, transformative outcomes. Here, I offer a strategic blueprint for businesses keen on not just piloting AI but also scaling it effectively. The first rule of thumb for any business venturing into AI is simple: Start with your strategic goals, not the technology. AI is not a panacea that magically resolves all business challenges. Before diving in, companies need to identify clear use cases where AI can have a meaningful impact that is aligned with business objectives. Whether it’s improving supply chain efficiencies, personalizing marketing efforts, or enhancing customer service, the key is to ensure that AI solutions address specific pain points and add tangible value. As businesses explore AI, it’s crucial to address the ethical implications and work actively to mitigate biases in AI models. For example, IKEA’s ethics board governs ethical AI deployment and ensures fairness in AI applications. By maintaining transparency in data and algorithmic processes, companies can prevent the detrimental effects of biased AI, thereby upholding both ethical standards and customer trust.

