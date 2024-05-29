US says Gaza pier being repaired as aid groups urge more consistent routes 

The pier installed to allow the delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip was partially damaged during bad weather causing high seas, and is now being temporarily removed for repairs. Humanitarian aid delivery by sea will be paused as these repairs are completed. The repairs are expected to take at least a week, and then the pier must be re-anchored to Gaza’s coast. Various humanitarian groups warn that the delivery of aid within Gaza is already inadequate. One of the main entry points for humanitarian aid was the Rafah crossing, which has been closed since Israeli seizure of the location on May 7. Joe Biden’s administration has received criticism for the pier since it was first built, as human rights advocates believe there should be a focus on Israel allowing land aid deliveries.

