Even though OpenAI’s most recently launched model, GPT-4o, significantly raised the large language model (LLM) ante, the startup is already working on its next flagship model, GPT-5. Leading up to the spring event that featured GPT-4o’s announcement, many hoped the company would launch the highly anticipated GPT-5. To curtail the speculation, CEO Sam Altman posted on X, “not gpt-5, not a search engine.” Now, just two weeks later, in a blog post unveiling a new Safety and Security Committee formed by the OpenAI board to recommend safety and security decisions, the startup confirmed that it is training its next flagship model, most likely referring to GPT-4 successor’s, GPT-5. “OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model, and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI [artificial general intelligence],” the company said in a blog post. Although it may be months if not longer before GPT-5 is available for customers — LLMs can take a long time to be trained — here are some expectations of what OpenAI’s next-gen model will be able to do, ranked from least exciting to most exciting. Following past trends, we can expect GPT-5 to become more accurate in its responses — because it will be trained on more data. Generative AI models depend on training data to fuel the answers they provide. Therefore, the more data a model is trained on, the better the model’s ability to generate coherent content, leading to better performance.

Full report : OpenAI is training GPT-4’s successor. Here are 3 big upgrades to expect from GPT-5.