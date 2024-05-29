OpenAI forms safety committee as it starts training latest artificial intelligence model 

OpenAI has begun training a new AI model, and with it the company has set up a safety and security committee to advise its board. This committee comes at a time of debate around AI safety, with high-profile employees resigning such as OpenAI’s co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The new committee includes figures such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and various OpenAI technical and policy experts. The committee will begin by conducting a 90 day review of OpenAI’s current safety procedures and presenting its recommendations to the board.

