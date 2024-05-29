Calls Mount to Let Ukraine Strike Russia With Western Weapons 

Kyiv states that it has had difficulty stopping cross-border attacks from Russia as the U.S. and allies have banned Ukraine from firing Western weapons across the Russia-Ukraine border. Western nations are now calling for attacks across the border using weapons they’ve sent to Ukraine to be permitted. The issue is becoming more prominent as Russia increases its troop numbers along the border, reaching around 10,000 soldiers, possibly preparing for an offensive. Calls for Ukraine to expand its use of arms supplied by the West are primarily aimed at the U.S., who is the largest weapons supplier to Ukraine. Ukraine believes that without the ability to strike back across the border, Russia will continue to launch attacks from inside its borders without fear of retaliation, putting Ukraine at a disadvantage.

