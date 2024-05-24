OODA Loop

US Intelligence Agencies’ Embrace of Generative AI Is at Once Wary and Urgent

U.S. intelligence agencies are scrambling to embrace the AI revolution, believing they’ll be smothered by exponential data growth as sensor-generated surveillance tech further blankets the planet. But officials are acutely aware that the tech is young and brittle, and that generative AI is anything but tailor-made for a dangerous trade steeped in deception. The CIA’s inaugural chief technology officer, Nand Mulchandani, says gen AI is mostly good as a virtual assistant. Officials insist it won’t ever replace human analysts. Intelligence agencies place considerable trust in instinct, colleagues and institutional memories.

