Under Relentless Russian Assault, Ukraine Adopts a Defensive Crouch

Russian troops punched across the border between Russia and Ukraine this month and pushed toward Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Military analysts say Russia lacks the troops to capture the city but could advance to within artillery range. Militarily, the incursion seems intended to stretch Ukraine’s already thin and under equipped forces by diverting troops from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which is still seen as the likely target of a Russian offensive this summer.

