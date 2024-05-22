Zoom Adding Post-Quantum End-to-End Encryption to Products

Zoom announced on Tuesday that post-quantum end-to-end encryption (E2EE) has been added to Zoom Workplace. The feature is currently available worldwide in Zoom Meetings, with Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms coming soon. Zoom claims it is the first unified communications-as-a-service company to offer a post-quantum E2EE solution for video conferencing. Post-quantum E2EE will allow Zoom to ramp up their security and provide leading-edge features for users to help protect their data.

