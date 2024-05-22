Russia Launches ‘Space Weapon’ in Path of US Satellite: Pentagon

The United States says Russia has launched a satellite that US intelligence officials believe can inspect and attack other satellites in low Earth orbit. A Soyuz rocket blasted off from Russia’s Plesetsk launch site, deploying in low Earth orbit at least nine satellites, including COSMOS 2576, a type of Russian military “inspector” spacecraft US officials have long condemned as exhibiting reckless space behavior. US intelligence agencies had been expecting the launch of COSMOS 2576. Russia has shrouded much of its space activities in secrecy and threatened to attack US satellites aiding the Ukrainian defense.

