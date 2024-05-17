OODA Loop

U.S. Military Installs Temporary Pier in Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

Due to the flow of supplies through land borders coming to a halt because of Israel’s incursion into Rafah, the U.S. military anchored a temporary pier on Gaza’s coast on Thursday, creating a point of entry for humanitarian aid for the enclave. The aid will be loaded onto trucks that will begin moving ashore “in the coming days,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement Thursday morning. Israel has long opposed a seaport for Gaza, saying it would pose a security threat. The Pentagon hopes the pier operation will bring in enough aid for around 90 trucks a day, a number that will increase to 150 trucks when the system reaches full operating capacity, officials say.

